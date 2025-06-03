Simone Inzaghi Leaves Inter Milan, Set To Join Al Hilal As New Head Coach

In a significant development in European football, Inter Milan has officially announced the departure of head coach Simone Inzaghi following mutual discussions between both parties.

Simone Inzaghi will end his four-year spell with the Nerazzurri, a period marked by remarkable domestic and continental success.

Inzaghi’s exit comes on the heels of strong speculation linking him with a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 48-year-old Italian coach is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Saudi club later this week, reportedly involving a lucrative salary package.

Inter’s Farewell Tribute

In an official club statement, Inter Milan paid a glowing tribute to Simone Inzaghi, highlighting his “passionate, professional, and selfless dedication” to the side.

The statement noted his impressive trophy haul of six major titles: one Serie A, two Coppa Italia, and three Supercoppa Italiana wins. Most notably, he guided Inter to their historic 20th league title.

Inzaghi also cemented his place in club history by joining the ranks of legendary Inter managers such as Helenio Herrera, Roberto Mancini, Giovanni Trapattoni, and José Mourinho.

Club President Praises “Respectful” Parting

Inter’s President and CEO Giuseppe Marotta expressed gratitude and respect for the departing coach:

“On behalf of our shareholders, Oaktree Capital, and the entire club, I sincerely thank Simone Inzaghi for his work, the passion he has shown, and the sincerity he demonstrated in today’s discussion—which allowed us to reach this mutual decision to part ways,” Marotta stated.

“It is only because we worked side by side, day after day, to achieve success together, that we can now speak so openly and respectfully with each other.”

The Al Hilal Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inzaghi’s move to Al Hilal is already finalized, with the Italian expected to be unveiled by the Saudi Pro League club within days.

Romano emphasized that the “feeling was clear” from the start of discussions — Al Hilal was always the intended destination.

The deal represents a major coup for Al Hilal, who continue to bolster their squad and technical team with top-tier European talent in their ambitious project to elevate Saudi football on the global stage.

As it stands, Simone Inzaghi is expected to lead Al-Hilal to the FIFA Club World Cup later this summer.