Security Operatives Intercept Truck Loaded With Over 164,000 Live Cartridges

Security forces have intercepted a truck loaded with over 164,000 live cartridges allegedly set to be supplied to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Naija News understands the operation was carried out by troops of Sector 5 of Operation UDO KA, in conjunction with operatives of the 63 Brigade and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to security analyst, Zagazola Makama, the operation followed credible intelligence which led to the arrest of a suspected arms courier, Mr Emeka Omenife, along the Asaba–Onitsha expressway on 29 May 2025.

Following his arrest, Omenife was immediately handed over to the DSS for interrogation. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to being part of a syndicate involved in transporting ammunition from Ghana to Nigeria for IPOB/ESN operatives.

Based on his confession, troops arrested his accomplice, Mr Uchenna Obiora, at the Onitsha–Awka tollgate on 30 May 2025, while he was awaiting delivery of the ammunition.

The arrest led to the interception of a truck which had the concealed ammunition.

“Upon interception, the vehicle was moved to Onitsha Cantonment, where a thorough search revealed a total of 164,650 live cartridges hidden in four constructed compartments within the cargo bed of the truck,” a source told Zagazola.

The source added that the cartridges are believed to have been purchased from Ghana and are being transported to Onitsha for delivery before they were intercepted.

Further investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate and their collaborators.

Security sources also added that Omenife had earlier been arrested by troops and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) tracking team on January 22 at his residence in Onitsha Housing Estate.

During the January operation, he attempted to flee and was shot in the buttocks before being evacuated to the 302 Army Regiment Medical Services for treatment. He was later handed over to the Anambra State Police Criminal Investigation Department, Annex Akwuzu, for prosecution.

His re-arrest in May suggests that he may have returned to the same criminal enterprise following his release under unexplained circumstances.