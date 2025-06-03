Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Makes Fresh Appointments

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral (rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the appointment of 11 Permanent Secretaries in the State.

Naija News reports that the appointment was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Service, Inyingi Brown.

Brown named the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries as Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George, Dr. Mina T. Ikuru, Dabite Sokari George, Soibitein Duke Harry, Lauretta Davies Dimkpa and Uche R. Ideozu.

Others are: Chimenum Mpi, Jeremiah Egwu, Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma, Vera Sam Dike and Aleruchi Akani.

The statement added that Ibas will swear in the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries on a date to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ibas has expressed hope that the ongoing political crisis in the state can be resolved through dialogue, emphasising that it is a mere political disagreement and not an insurmountable conflict.

Speaking at an event marking the 58th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Ibas described the current crisis as a political issue that can be addressed through negotiations, rather than confrontation.

Ibas said, “I believe this crisis is not beyond resolution. It is a political disagreement, not a war. And as with most conflicts, no matter how long or bloody, negotiations often provide the path to peace.”

He referred to global examples where long-standing political conflicts and wars were resolved when courageous leaders chose dialogue over discord