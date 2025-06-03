Residents Protest Bomb Discovery In Enugu Community

Residents of the Ochima community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have taken to the streets in a peaceful protest after a live explosive was discovered in their farmland, the second such incident in two years.

Naija News reports that the protesters, carrying placards with inscriptions like “Nigerian Army should leave Ochima community alone” and “Government should come and rescue Ochima community from Nigerian Army”, blamed their ordeal on ongoing military shooting exercises by the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, Enugu.

According to the protesters, the discovery of a live bomb in their farmland has intensified fear among residents, who allege that the military’s shooting range is too close to their community. They expressed concerns over years of trauma, property damage, injuries, and even death resulting from stray bullets and explosives.

The President General of the Ochima Town Union, Gerald Okwesili Ubaka, while addressing the media, stated that the community could no longer conduct its daily activities in peace.

“The reason why we are protesting is that we are in danger.

“The community cannot live comfortably again because every time bullets from the Nigerian Army, 82 Division, Enugu shooting range fall in our land. We cannot farm or fetch water from our streams,” he told journalists.

Ubaka recounted the tragic death of a female resident, Gloria, in February 2022, who was hit by a stray bullet during military exercises.

He explained that the recently discovered bomb was reported to the Police Divisional Headquarters at Ogbede, which promptly contacted the Police Anti-Bomb Squad in Enugu.

“They came and helped us neutralise the explosive,” he said, noting that the detonation took place on May 10, 2025.

“Last year we discovered a bomb and this year again we discovered another bomb. In our land, all the people and visitors are in danger and we are dying.”

The Senior Special Adviser on Works in the local government, Engr. Onyebuchi Otoboeze, confirmed the community’s ordeal and applauded the council chairman for acting swiftly during the recent incident.

Also speaking, the Station Catechist of Holy Child Catholic Church, Ochima, Lawrence Igwe, urged the government to intervene and prevent further disaster.

“We are begging the government to take this matter seriously before more lives are lost,” Igwe pleaded.

Naija News understands that this is not the first time the community has raised the alarm. In 2024, Ochima residents staged a similar protest and filed a legal suit against the army over military encroachment, a case that is still pending in court.

The protesters are calling for the Nigerian Army to vacate the area and cease all activities around their land, stating that peace and normal life can only return when their safety is assured.