Police Give ₦37 Million To Families Of Deceased Officers In FCT

Welfare cheques amounting to ₦37,388,829.25 were presented to no fewer than 39 families of deceased police officers who had served under the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.

Naija News reports that the ceremony for the presentation was held at the command headquarters in Abuja and was conducted on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to a statement from the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, this financial assistance was made available through the Group Life Assurance, the Nigeria Police Force Welfare Insurance Scheme, and the Group Personal Accident coverage plans.

During the event, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Adewale Ajao, emphasised Egbetokun’s dedication to the welfare of police personnel.

He remarked that this financial support not only provides assistance but also serves as a tribute to the ultimate sacrifices made by the fallen officers.

“These cheques represent more than financial support, they are a symbol of our respect, remembrance, and solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes,” Ajao stated.

He further emphasized the Inspector General’s vision for a caring and responsive welfare system within the Nigeria Police Force, which is designed to enhance morale and foster a sense of belonging among its personnel.

The event saw the participation of senior officers from the FCT Command, insurance partners, and family members of the deceased officers, who conveyed their appreciation for the gesture.

Ajao reassured everyone that the FCT Police Command is committed to supporting its personnel and ensuring that the sacrifices made by fallen officers are honored and remembered.