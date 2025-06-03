‘Please Pray For Me’ – Singer Orezi Heartbroken Over Father’s Death

The father of Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen, popularly known as Orezi, is dead.

Naija News reports that the Delta State music star, who rose to prominence with his song ‘Rihanna’ in 2013, announced his father’s demise in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Orezi, who described his father as his guardian angel, cheerleader and mentor, said he was confused and sad by his father’s death.

The Shoki crooner also urged Nigerians to pray for him and his family.

He wrote: “Death a debt we all must pay ……In The last couple of hours my world came crashing down. Death has taken away my guardian Angel , my greatest cheerleader, my mentor & my role model. I am shattered, confused, sad and heartbroken.

“A type pain I have never experienced in my entire life. This feels like is a dream and so unreal, somebody pinch me. daddy please wake up !! Oh my sweet daddy I can’t believe you’re gone, I have cried and cried but yet these tears still continue to flow. DEATH YOU DO ME THIS ONE . Till we meet again to part no more Esegine Samson. I Love you forever daddy (God is the greatest). My dear Fans , Friends please say a prayer for me and my family in this difficult time”.