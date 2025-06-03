Plateau Pilgrim Dies In Mecca Of Diabetic Complications

A pilgrim from Plateau State, Hajiya Jamila Muhammad, has died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise.

Her death, which occurred on Monday, June 2, was attributed to complications arising from diabetes, according to medical personnel at King Abdul’aziz Hospital in Mecca.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Daiyabu Dauda.

“From God we are, and to Him we shall return. With heavy hearts and total submission to the will of Allah, Plateau State has lost one of her female pilgrims, Hajiya Jamila Muhammad.

“When the issue was reported to me, I directed the medical team to immediately take her to the hospital for proper medical attention, in line with the directives of our Governor, Caleb Mutfwang,” the statement read.

Dauda disclosed that funeral prayers were held at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, attended by the Amirul Hajj, other officials, and relatives of the deceased.

She was later buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Executive Secretary extended condolences to the Plateau State Government, the family, and friends of the deceased, describing her death as an irreparable loss.

He also prayed that Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her into highest place in paradise.