One Killed, Four Injured As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community

Fresh violence erupted in Ekoli Edda, Edda Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, on Sunday as suspected political thugs launched a deadly attack on residents, leaving one person dead and at least four others injured.

Sources in the community confirmed that several houses and properties were also destroyed during the assault.

The deceased was identified as Okoro Obasi, a resident of Ndibom village, who was allegedly targeted due to his familial ties to Chima Eni, a former chairman of Edda Local Government Area.

Community member Chima Oko told Premium Times that the attackers, numbering over ten, stormed the area around 10 a.m., shooting sporadically and inflicting machete wounds on the victim’s children and their friends.

“They ambushed Mr Eni later in the day while he was inspecting damage to property,” Oko said.

Another resident, Ndem Nnachi, said the armed gang—known locally as Catcham boys—opened fire on people in Mgborokuma, a part of the community.

“Three people nearly lost their lives,” he said, “They’ve been attacking us since our members returned from prison after the amnesty granted by Governor Francis Nwifuru.”

Nnachi warned that if the government fails to act, the community may be forced to defend itself.

Confirming the attack, former council chairman Chima Eni described the killing as a politically motivated assault on his family.

“Mr Okoro Obasi, my uncle, died from internal bleeding caused by the attack. His only offence was that his son benefited from the state amnesty and he was related to me,” Eni stated.

He said while trying to de-escalate tensions and inspect the damages, his convoy came under fire.

“My Prado SUV was riddled with bullets, and three people with me—Chinoyerem Ikwor, Uka Anya Egwu, and Udu Uche—were injured,” he said.

“They’re currently receiving treatment in hospital.”

Eni appealed to security agencies to arrest those responsible and warned that continued provocation might push residents to retaliate.

“If the community rises up in self-defence, they will be wrongly labelled as violent,” he said.

“These attacks have continued since the March amnesty. My supporters have endured enough.”

Police Confirm Deployment of Operatives

Speaking on the incident, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the violence but said details were still being gathered.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. The command has deployed personnel to restore calm in the area,” Ukandu told reporters.

As of the time of filing this report, no arrest had been confirmed, and the atmosphere in Ekoli Edda remains tense.