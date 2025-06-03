Okorocha Speaks On Leaving APC

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has rejected rumors indicating that he intends to depart from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In response to a recent article that alleged he referred to the APC as a party “desperate to hijack power,” Okorocha refuted having made such a remark.

In a press release authored by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha characterized the report as a fabrication by individuals who feel threatened by his political clout.

The former Governor questioned how he could possibly make such a claim about a party he was instrumental in founding—one that has maintained federal authority since 2015.

“Almost eight years after leaving office as Executive Governor of Imo State, and several years after serving as Senator representing Imo West, those with a phobia of Rochas Okorocha still cannot sleep with their two eyes closed.

“For days now, they have circulated a fake story on social media, falsely quoting me as saying: ‘APC is no longer a political party but a party desperate to hijack power at all costs. I am at the corner looking at them — Senator Rochas Okorocha.’

“Okorocha would never describe a party that has been in government since 2015, and still counting, as ‘desperate to hijack power.’ What power again?” Okorocha queried.

He further reminded the public that he was the sole sitting governor from the South-East who became a member of the APC during its establishment, jeopardizing his re-election in 2015 at a period when the party had minimal backing in the region.

“Okorocha took a political risk when major South-East leaders doubted the viability of the APC. He was ridiculed for his decision, yet he stayed committed,” the statement continued.

“It’s important to recall that, due to his dedication, he was unanimously elected by fellow APC governors as the pioneer Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, which he helped to build into a strong force.

The statement emphasized that if Okorocha had any concerns about the party, he would not express them in a “badly written social media post” but would address them openly, as is consistent with his political style.

“Okorocha remains a bonafide, committed member of the APC. He never made the statement being circulated by those envious of his political journey,” the statement concluded.