‘My Mother Served As My Music Composer’ – K1 De Ultimate

Nigerian Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has acknowledged his late mother’s significant contribution to his musical career.

Naija News recalls that K1 De Ultimate lost his mother, Princess Halima Anifowoshe, in January 2025.

Speaking during the podcast show for his latest project, “Ganusi The Album Fuji Classical,” the singer explained that his mother’s contributions to his career success inspired him to dedicate the song “Mama” from the album to her.

The 68-year-old veteran disclosed that his mother taught him the rudiments of music and served as his composer during her lifetime.

According to Kwam1, his mother had wanted to be a musician as a young girl, but was prevented from doing so due to her royal background and gender.

He said, “The song ‘Mama’ is to the memory of my mother, who also taught me about the rudiments of music and singing. My mother as a young maiden lady was a singer, a princess by birth that was denied the opportunity of showing dexterity in music because of what she was; a princess of a sitting king and so also a woman whom they want her to settle in marriage.

“But everything [my mother’s talent] was transported on me by God. She transferred it to me and oftentimes she served as my composer, very many times during her lifetime. She made her own contribution into my musical development. So, I think it’s honourable for me to remember her and have a blessed track for her.”