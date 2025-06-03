Mother, Four Accomplices Arrested For Attacking Vice Principal Over Exam Cheating

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested Dorcas Asije, the mother of a West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidate, alongside four other individuals, for allegedly orchestrating an assault on a vice principal who caught her son attempting to cheat during the ongoing examination.

According to reports, Asije, enraged after her son’s mobile phone was confiscated by the vice principal, Rotifa of Complete Child Development College in Aule, Akure North Local Government Area, reportedly hired thugs to attack him.

Naija News reports that the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Monday.

He revealed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, under the instruction of Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi, had led a tactical team to apprehend the suspects promptly.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and it will be charged to court after the investigation is concluded,” Ayanlade stated. He also urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

In response to the incident, the Ondo State Government has strongly condemned the act of examination malpractice. Mr. Akindele Ige of the Ministry of Education, in a statement delivered by Director Olaoluwa Meshack, emphasised the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward cheating, thuggery, and any form of misconduct among students.

“The Ondo State Government stands firm in its commitment to uphold the integrity of our education system. We will not tolerate examination malpractice and will ensure that all offenders are held accountable,” Ige said.

The shocking incident has further highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by schools in the fight against examination malpractice, with authorities promising swift action to ensure such occurrences are not repeated.

The incident has also prompted education officials in the state to remind students of the serious consequences of engaging in unethical practices during examinations. Officials have vowed to take stringent measures against any student or parent found guilty of attempting to undermine the examination process.