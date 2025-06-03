‘Mercy Johnson Is Sick And I Will Not Wish Any Of My Enemies That Sickness’ – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has claimed that her colleague, Mercy Johnson, is seriously ill.

Naija News reports that the film star made this known in an Instagram live session with fans.

Angela said she has forgiven and ended her rift with Mercy, stressing the latter is battling an ailment she would not wish on her enemies.

The thespian advised Mercy Johnson to seek forgiveness from people she has wronged and stop using church words that do not represent her.

She said, “I got a news recently that Mercy Johnson is not feeling well, and I honestly feel for her and want the best for her. I want her to win, for real the kind of sickness they told me is not something I will never wish my enemies and today I have forgiven her and will no longer say anything that has to do with her.

“The truth is that I have forgiven her but she should go and apologise to people she has offended. Tell Mercy to apologise to people she has wronged, apologising to people you have wronged is better than using church words that you don’t represent. Mercy did a whole lot of things in the industry, and today I am forgiving her.

“From the depths of my soul, I have forgiven her, my spiritual father called me to forgive her. People don’t need to know the issue but if I say Mercy is evil, she is evil but I have forgiven her.”