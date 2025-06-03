Injuries, Withdrawals Shake Up Super Eagles Of Nigeria Squad Ahead Of Russia Friendly

A wave of injuries and last-minute withdrawals has altered Nigeria’s squad ahead of their international friendly match against Russia in Moscow, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed.

Six key players — Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, and Nathan Tella — have been excused from the team for varying reasons, just as the Super Eagles landed in the Russian capital on Monday.

The match will be held at the iconic 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, the largest football stadium in Russia. Kick-off is set at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

The NFF stated that Nottingham Forest defender Aina opted out of the fixture, while midfielder Ndidi and striker Umar have been sidelined with injuries.

Chukwueze and Iheanacho were excused due to pressing family matters, and Tella is currently unable to travel as his UK passport is undergoing renewal.

Head coach Chelle has responded swiftly by drafting replacements from the Unity Cup-winning squad, including defenders Sodiq Ismaila and Benjamin Fredericks.

They join captain William Troost-Ekong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, and Igoh Ogbu to complete the defensive setup.

In midfield, Enugu Rangers standout Saviour Isaac has been handed a surprise call-up, filling in for Ndidi.

Isaac is a key player in the Eagles B team preparing for the African Nations Championship finals in August. He will compete alongside Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Christantus Uche, and Papa Daniel Mustapha.

The attacking line has also been trimmed to just three regulars — Victor Boniface, Simon Moses, and Tolu Arokodare. In response, Chelle has called up Russia-based forward Olakunle Olusegun, a former junior international who plays for Krasnodar FC.

While the goalkeeping department remains relatively stable, first-choice Stanley Nwabali is absent due to the burial rites of his late parents. The battle for the starting spot is now between Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Amas Obasogie, who plays in Tanzania.

The team begins training on Tuesday in Moscow as they gear up for their third and final match of the international window, having recently claimed victory in the Unity Cup held in London.

Despite the disruptions, expectations remain high as the Super Eagles look to maintain momentum and showcase depth in their squad against a formidable Russian side.