‘The Same Way You Intercepted Peter Obi From Entering Benue, Stop Killers’ – Catholic Priest Blasts Alia

A Catholic missionary priest serving in The Gambia, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, has berated Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, over the renewed spate of killings in the state, urging him to show the same energy used in stopping Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from entering the state.

Naija News reports that Ugwu made the statement following fresh attacks by suspected herdsmen on Sunday in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas, which left no fewer than 43 persons dead.

The killings came barely a week after similar attacks rocked other communities within the same areas.

Taking to his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Ugwu reminded the governor that his clerical background inspired many voters to trust him with leadership, expressing disappointment over what he described as a reactive approach to insecurity.

“Dear Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, one of the primary reasons that made people vote you is because you are a priest (though suspended). They believed you will be different. It is for them I speak,” he wrote.

The missionary priest criticised the governor’s recurring updates on the number of casualties after each attack, urging him to focus on preventing the killings and arresting perpetrators instead.

“It is not a great thing that you come to Facebook every Eke market day to announce to us the number of people that have been butchered.

“Announce rather those you have apprehended. Be proactive and not reactive,” he said.

In a scathing remark, Ugwu referenced a past incident where Governor Alia reportedly blocked Peter Obi from entering the state, implying the same effort could be used to secure the people.

“In the same way you intercepted Obi’s entrance to Benue, you can also do the same to these people killing your people. That is if you want to,” Ugwu added.