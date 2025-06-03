IGP Reaffirms Police Commitment To Securing Marine, Blue Economy

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has restated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening security within the marine and blue economy sector to drive economic development.

Egbetokun made this known on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, when he received the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, MON, and his delegation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting, held at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Louis Edet House, was also attended by members of the Force Management Team and senior police officers.

In his remarks, Ukeyima commended the Nigeria Police Force for its longstanding cooperation with the Council, particularly in enforcing regulatory operations and the Nigerian Port Manual.

“The Nigeria Police Force plays a critical role in supporting our enforcement activities, which has greatly enhanced transparency and operational efficiency, especially along port corridors,” the Shippers’ Council boss stated.

He appealed for continued collaboration with the police in surveillance, compliance enforcement, and support for monitoring teams nationwide.

In his response, IGP Egbetokun appreciated the Council’s contributions to national economic development and assured of the Police Force’s unwavering support in strengthening port security.

“We are ready to deepen this collaboration with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure effective enforcement and security within the port environment,” Egbetokun said.

He pledged the full backing of the Police to the Council’s Joint Task Teams and emphasised the importance of multi-agency cooperation in achieving shared national goals.

The IGP noted that the Force would continue to engage meaningfully with key players in both public and private sectors, reinforcing its mission to safeguard lives and property.

“Through strategic partnerships like this, the Nigeria Police Force is not only enhancing the nation’s security architecture but also helping to drive institutional efficiency and public safety,” he added.