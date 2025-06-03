‘Ignore Wike’s Drama, He Has Been Completely Stripped Of All Control’ – PDP Chieftain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, has urged Nigerians to ignore the comments of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, about leading President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

Naija News reports that Wike, during a media chat on Monday in Abuja, described himself as a key asset in helping Tinubu win the 2027 election.

The former Rivers State Governor also insisted he was not involved in any anti-party activities and challenged the PDP to suspend him if they believed otherwise.

In an interview with PUNCH, Osadolor stated that Wike no longer holds any significant influence within the PDP and called on Nigerians and party members to disregard the FCT minister.

Osadolor expressed confidence that President Tinubu would be defeated in the 2027 election, adding that Nigerians have already determined that his government will be a one-term government.

He said, “The truth is that Wike has lost the class and influence he once had among the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party. That is not to say he is not an influential Nigerian, but the kind of command, control, and leverage he previously held within the party has been completely stripped from him.

“So, when you see him crying or wailing now and then, it’s more of a reactionary outburst than something to be taken seriously. You see, the PDP stands a very good chance of wresting power from the current government in this country.

“Even with Wike’s support, we saw what happened in Rivers in 2023. So, Nigerians should not be deceived by sensational speeches or media chats. No matter how much he cries or postures, Nigerians are already determined that this government will be a one-term government.

“And the beautiful part is that it’s not the PDP alone that will accomplish this. The PDP is merely a vehicle — Nigerians want to use it to send their message. And that message will be loud and clear.

“So, for me, I urge Nigerians and the PDP to ignore the drama from Wike and other wicked ones who may rise before the elections. We should keep our eyes on the ball and block out distractions like these, so they don’t cloud our focus. Our direction is clear: to reclaim our mandate from those involved in this current power grab in Abuja.”