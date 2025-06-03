‘If You Need To Cry Go Ahead, But Resign When You Are Done’ – Lawmaker Tells WAEC Head

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has condemned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over the widespread irregularities and operational failures that plagued the 2025 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

During an investigative hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, lawmakers sharply criticised WAEC’s handling of the exam process, accusing the council of systemic lapses that have eroded public trust in Nigeria’s examination system.

The criticisms followed numerous reports of irregularities, logistical issues, security concerns, and poor management during the ongoing examination.

These problems have raised concerns among stakeholders such as parents, students, and education experts, who have called for urgent reforms to restore the integrity of the exam process.

Opening the session, the chairman of the committee, Oforji Oboku (PDP, Yenagoa/Opokuma, Bayelsa State), delivered a scathing rebuke of the council’s performance. Despite the National Assembly not being in session, Oboku commended his colleagues for prioritising the oversight meeting.

“This gathering reflects our collective resolve to restore dignity and credibility to our examination system,” Oboku stated. “On behalf of this committee, I offer an unreserved apology to Nigerian parents, guardians, and candidates who suffered the chaos of the last examination cycle. We are committed to ensuring this never happens again,” he added.

Oboku recalled a previous meeting with WAEC on May 30, where disturbing revelations were made regarding the treatment of students during the exams. According to reports, students at several centres were forced to sit for their exams under extreme conditions, including late-night sessions illuminated only by torchlight.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025, students are sitting for exams at 11 pm under torchlight. This is not just a failure of logistics, it is a failure of leadership,” Oboku said, calling the situation “appalling.”

While emphasising that the committee’s investigation was not meant to be a witch-hunt, the Bayelsa lawmaker expressed the need to identify the root causes of WAEC’s inefficiencies and hold the responsible parties accountable.

As the session continued, the lawmakers voiced their anger over what they described as WAEC’s habitual negligence and lack of preparation. At one point, an unidentified lawmaker shouted, “Admit your failure to the Nigerian people. If you need to cry, go ahead. But when you’re done, tender your resignation.”

Lawmakers also criticised the Head of WAEC, Dr. Amos Dangut, for his claim that the council would roll out computer-based testing (CBT) centres nationwide by 2026.

“You talk of CBT readiness, yet many local governments lack a single CBT centre. That’s like saying you own a car and a driver, but there’s no road. It’s fantasy, not capacity,” Oboku remarked.

The committee also called for a national education summit to assess the current state of secondary school infrastructure across the country. The lawmakers raised concerns about the reputational damage Nigeria has suffered across West Africa due to WAEC’s operational failures.

Defending the council, Dangut cited unforeseen logistical challenges and insecurity in parts of the country as contributing factors to the issues. However, his explanations were repeatedly interrupted by lawmakers, who dismissed the excuses as insufficient and unacceptable.

By the end of the session, the committee passed a resolution compelling WAEC to submit a comprehensive audit of its digital infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas. The council was also asked to provide a detailed roadmap for its CBT readiness.

Additionally, WAEC was directed to submit all reports relating to examination paper leakages to the National Assembly, along with its full operational guidelines.

In his closing remarks, Oforji Oboku emphasized the importance of reforming Nigeria’s education system. “This is a defining moment. We must insist on competence, honesty, and reform. Education is too critical to be managed by trial and error. The future of our children, and our nation, is at stake,” he concluded.