If You Are Not Performing I Will Drop You – Oborevwori Warns Commissioners

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has warned members of the State Executive Council that they will be relieved of their duties if they fail to carry out their jobs properly.

He emphasised that performance, rather than talebearing, will determine their continued stay in office.

The governor gave the warning on Monday during the inauguration of eight newly built duplexes at the Commissioners’ Quarters in Asaba.

Oborevwori clarified that while there is no blanket dissolution plan as rumoured, underperforming commissioners would be shown the door.

According to him, “If you are not performing, we will drop you, and that will not affect other people.

“If you are performing, you will stay. Like now, two or three people are not performing. I told one of them today at the chapel. You are not doing well.

“You know, there are a lot of rumours that the governor wants to dissolve the exco. These people haven’t even heard from me; this just shows that people like to talk too much.”

The governor stressed the need for initiative and visibility from commissioners.

He affirmed his administration’s commitment to accountability by holding each commissioner directly accountable for their ministry’s progress

Oborevwori said. “As a commissioner, we don’t see you. You talk, carry your memo, and look for the governor, because the governor will not come looking for you.

“There are others who are seeking me out; you have to bring energy and initiative into your ministry.

“If there is a problem in any ministry, hold the commissioner responsible. Any ministry that is doing very well shows that the commissioner is doing very well.

“We have a lot of projects to inaugurate. I don’t think we will stop before the end of this year. We may not be able to inaugurate all of them, but I believe we will do our best.

“We want to emulate Mr President in what he did on Saturday during the inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road. They articulated all the projects and decided to stay in one particular location to inaugurate them.”

He promised to inaugurate all his projects in Warri and articulate them for all to see.