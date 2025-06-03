I Have Spent My Personal Wealth And Time Championing The Cause Of Nigerian People – Atiku Fires Back At APC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that his political engagements are rooted in patriotism and the public interest.

He stated this via a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, while reacting to an attack by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC had accused Atiku of criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration for selfish and personal gain, maintaining that the former vice president was primarily interested in regaining access to state resources.

However, Atiku dismissed the accusations as baseless and diversionary, arguing that Nigerians grappling with hunger and economic hardship will ultimately determine the country’s future at the ballot box.

“His Excellency’s efforts are driven by Nigerians’ yearnings for a better life, not because he wants to regain access to state resources. Absolutely not.

“Atiku Abubakar has spent his personal wealth, time, and energy championing the cause of the Nigerian people. This is not a man desperate for power; this is a man desperate for national recovery,” the statement read.

Ibe took aim at what he described as the Tinubu administration’s glaring lack of preparedness and competence, citing delays in key infrastructure projects and a rising cost of living as evidence of failure.

“It’s clear that these people were never prepared for governance. All they’re interested in is politics.

“They’ve gone to extreme lengths to ensure the demise of progress. Every action they’ve taken contradicts the very essence of democracy,” he said.

He cited the example of a 700-kilometre road project, of which only 30 kilometres have reportedly been completed in two years, to illustrate what he called the symbolic failure of the government.

“They rolled out all the drums and celebrated completing a mere 4% of the project. Isn’t that absurd? Such irresponsibility!

“The money spent on that celebration could have been used to build several more kilometres of that road. This shows where their priorities lie – not with the people, but with optics,” he stated.

Ibe painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s current socio-economic state, pointing to alarming rates of poverty and malnutrition.

He argued that Tinubu’s economic policies have failed to alleviate hardship, leaving millions of Nigerians struggling to survive.

“Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world under this administration. We now lead Africa in child malnutrition. That is not a badge of honour; that is a national shame,” he stated.