How Is Rotimi Amaechi Wike’s Political Boss? Olayinka Berates Reuben Abati

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has questioned the submission by veteran journalist, Reuben Abati, that Rotimi Amaechi is Wike’s political boss.

He also dismissed claims that Wike is very rude.

Naija News understands Abati, on Tuesday, while speaking on Arise News in reaction to Wike’s remark that Amaechi was hungry for power and could not deliver 10 percent of the vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, said it was Amaechi who helped Wike attain several political positions.

“Wike is very rude and disrespectful because Amaechi is his boss in politics. When he was local government chairman during Amaechi’s second term, it was Amaechi who helped him to become LGA Chairman and subsequently became Chief of Staff and recommended him to become Minister of State for Education in Abuja,” Abati said.

However, Olayinka, in a reaction through a statement on his 𝕏 account, challenged the submission that Amaechi is Wike’s boss in politics.

He submitted that it was Wike who helped Amaechi retrieve his mandate after he ran to Ghana in 2007.

Wike’s aide also accused the former presidential spokesperson of partisanship and hypocrisy.

According to Olayinka: “I listened to Egbon @abati1990 on Arise News this morning, saying the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is very rude and disrespectful because Rotimi Amaechi is his boss in politics.

“If we talk now, they will say we don’t respect elders. The same Reuben Abati, who was comfortable being on campaign podium as running mate to a fugitive who was wanted in America, will be forming Moral Police inside Arise TV studio.

“Reuben Abati, a POLITICIAN who has a clear political affiliation, will be forming objectivity, just like @ruffydfire, a supporter of Labour Party.

“So how is Rotimi Amaechi Wike’s boss in politics? When Amaechi was a House of Assembly member, Wike was a Local Government Chairman.

“When Amaechi ran to Ghana in 2007, Wike was in Nigeria, leading the charge to retrieve Amaechi’s mandate. But I will still not talk.”