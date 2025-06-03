Fubara Visits President Tinubu In Lagos (Photo)

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos State.

The visit comes a few days after Fubara hinted that he may soon return to his position.

Naija News recalls that Fubara urged supporters, the people of Rivers, and Nigerians to appreciate President Tinubu for his swift intervention to avert anarchy in the state, which was looming due to the festering political crisis.

He made this known at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement as part of activities to mark his two years in office as Governor of Rivers State in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara declared he is keen on returning to the Government House, stressing that a precursor to restoring all Executive and Legislative institutions and offices was already underway.

He further assured that democracy and good governance would soon return to the state, with both arms working together for the benefit of the people.

Fubara noted that but for the political situation, orchestrated by the crisis, the second year celebrations would have been used to showcase some of the key milestones recorded by the administration in various sectors across the state, and assured that the government would bounce back stronger, more united and engineered to deliver quality dividends of democracy to the people.