Flood: Tinubu Orders Repair Of Mokwa Bridge

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Ministry of Works to repair the damaged bridge in Mokwa, Niger State which was washed away by a recent flood.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Works, Mallam Bello Goronyo, during a condolence visit to Mokwa to commiserate with the people over the flood disaster.

Goronyo, who led a delegation on a condolence visit to the village head of Mokwa, said President Tinubu directed that all efforts be directed towards the repair of the bridge and the access road for vehicular movement.

“The President gave a clear directive for me to come and commiserate with the government and people of Niger state over the ugly incident.

“In his directives, he said we should do everything possible to restore the access road for vehicular movement on the damaged bridge washed away by the flood.

“The president directed that we provide an access road for vehicular movement and create an access road due to the high volume of articulated vehicles carrying goods from the north to the south,” he said.

He said that the ministry would continue to do more in areas of infrastructure in the country, particularly in Niger, which hosts a lot of Federal road networks due to its strategic location connecting the North and South.

In his response, the village head of Mokwa (Ndalila of Mokwa), Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, said over 200 houses and four bridges collapsed, with many people still missing.

He said the affected bridges included the rail bridge and the main bridge connecting the North and South.

He appealed to the government to resettle affected persons.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Niger, Yakubu Garba, thanked President Tinubu for the condolence visit and expressed happiness over the show of concern from the Federal government.

Naija News recalls that the flood disaster that occurred on May 29 claimed the lives of at least 158 people and destroyed several houses and properties.