Even If Everybody Leaves Labour Party, Remain There – Fayose Tells Otti

Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has advised the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, not to leave the Labour Party (LP).

He urged the governor to ignore the recent wave of defections plaguing the party, noting that his contributions and identity within the Labour Party had become an institution on their own.

Fayose gave the advice while addressing journalists at Otti’s country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He said, “My governor, don’t decamp; you are an institution here. We are talking about the diversity of Nigeria, a multi-party system. They will say Labour Party — even if everybody leaves, people don’t leave. Remain there. You are the national chairman.”

Speaking further at the state tour, Fayose praised the Abia governor’s achievements, particularly in road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and education, describing his two-year tenure as impactful and people-focused.

“The ordinary Abian can get such a good job done for them—improving the quality of life and bringing them close to civility. So, I am more than impressed with what I saw. I was able to see some of the community maternity health care centres—some rehabilitated, some built anew and fresh.

“All sectors we have seen, and it’s quite impressive. I am not given to flattery, but in two years, we can’t say less than good—and a pass mark to a governor that has shown so much zeal for its people,” he said.

Referring to Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Fayose highlighted its transformation, noting that the once impassable route had been reconstructed into a dual carriageway, restoring access and commercial viability

“Now we are in Aba again. I’ve seen more than eight roads in Aba. This is Port Harcourt Road, which I was made to understand, for 37 years, has been uninhabitable. It’s not motorable. So, a dual carriageway like this is all a commercial city like Aba would need, and it has been put in place,” he said.