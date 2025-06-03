Do Not Accept Any Political Appointments From PDP – Taraba APC Leadership Warn Members

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members against accepting political appointments from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the state chairman, Barrister Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, the APC emphasised that it will take action to deregister any member who disregards this directive.

Additionally, the party chairmen across the 16 local government councils in the state have been instructed to identify individuals who have taken positions within the PDP-led government and to bar them from participating in the forthcoming electronic registration exercise of the party.

“No member of the party is permitted to accept appointments from the incumbent state government without an approval from the APC’s National Working Committee, NWC,” the communique warned.

Referencing Article 9.5 of the APC Constitution (Amended 2022), the party also warned that any member who accepts such appointments without the NWC’s clearance will automatically forfeit their party membership.

“A person shall cease to be a member of the party if he accepts political appointment from another political party in government without the approval of the National Working Committee,” the statement further read.

Demonstrating its preparedness to execute its threat, the party has instructed the 168 ward chairmen to promptly remove the names of the impacted individuals from the party’s register.

The party, via its state chairman, reaffirmed its dedication to loyal and principled members, assuring that their commitment would be acknowledged and rewarded in due course.

“We thank all principled and law-abiding members for remaining steadfast and patient,” the notice read.

Naija News understands that a number of APC members in Taraba State have been added to the extensive list of aides recently appointed by the current State Governor, Agbu Kefas, a development that does not sit well with the leadership of the principal opposition party in the state.