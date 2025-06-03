Connect with us

Delta Councillor Slumps, Dies During Football Match

Map of Delta State, Nigeria

Tragedy has struck the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as the councillor representing Evwreni Ward 8 in the legislative arm of the council, Obukoadata Aghoghofia, slumped and died while participating in a football match.

His sudden death on the field has sent shockwaves across the local political landscape, making him the third serving councillor to die in Delta State within a span of nine months and one week.

The Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, expressed deep grief over the loss, describing it as a personal tragedy.

“I am not one given to emotional fits, but your sudden departure just three hours after we sat in my office, shared laughter and joked together, is a tragedy too painful to bear.

“He served with distinction, and until his death, he was actively involved in legislative duties. His sudden departure is a heavy blow to us all,” Egbo wrote on his official Facebook page.

Egbo described the late councillor as an accomplished legislator whose commitment to public service left a lasting impression on the 8th Assembly of the council.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ughelli North Local Government Area, I mourn the loss of a brother, a friend, and an exceptional politician. His absence will be deeply felt,” he added.

Aghoghofia’s death follows closely on the heels of other tragic losses in the state. Just over a month ago, on April 23, 2025, Hon. Agent Friday Ohwoevworuemu, councillor for Uwheru Ward 16, passed away after a brief illness.