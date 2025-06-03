Delta Councillor Slumps, Dies During Football Match

Tragedy has struck the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as the councillor representing Evwreni Ward 8 in the legislative arm of the council, Obukoadata Aghoghofia, slumped and died while participating in a football match.

His sudden death on the field has sent shockwaves across the local political landscape, making him the third serving councillor to die in Delta State within a span of nine months and one week.

The Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, expressed deep grief over the loss, describing it as a personal tragedy.

“I am not one given to emotional fits, but your sudden departure just three hours after we sat in my office, shared laughter and joked together, is a tragedy too painful to bear.

“He served with distinction, and until his death, he was actively involved in legislative duties. His sudden departure is a heavy blow to us all,” Egbo wrote on his official Facebook page.

Egbo described the late councillor as an accomplished legislator whose commitment to public service left a lasting impression on the 8th Assembly of the council.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ughelli North Local Government Area, I mourn the loss of a brother, a friend, and an exceptional politician. His absence will be deeply felt,” he added.

Aghoghofia’s death follows closely on the heels of other tragic losses in the state. Just over a month ago, on April 23, 2025, Hon. Agent Friday Ohwoevworuemu, councillor for Uwheru Ward 16, passed away after a brief illness.