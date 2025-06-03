‘Davido Has Been Swept Into APC’ – Reactions Trail Singer’s Visits To Tinubu

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Davido’s visit comes barely a week after he and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and Ubi Franklin paid Tinubu a visit in Abuja.

Many Nigerians reacted to the photo with claims that Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, are making moves to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

@Swaggzeez1 wrote: “This guy’s uncle is preparing to move to APC. They’re laying all the necessary groundwork. Everybody Dey fight for their own survival. Dey there o”

@JamieOlat wrote: “Davido has been swept into APC”

@Baye_Bintin wrote: “Watin this guy dey look for gangan? E too dey enter Aso rock now oo. Make e share update with us..”

@ZigiStarks wrote: “No one is cancelling Davido ?”

@Fazlurfarah wrote: “Davido is actually fronting for his threatened uncle, governor Adeleke of Osun State. Simple!”

@powerchibueze wrote: “if DAVIDO can advice his friend VDM to learn how to respect people in authorities, by now VDM for dey enter such places”

@9jaToriBurst wrote: “Chai, see as Davido dey look President like say he wan drop one banger for Aso Rock o! 😂 MMS vibes on point!”

@NaijaWilf wrote: “The Local Government allocation should not be released until he complies with the Supreme Court judgement on Osun LG tussle”

@OlubadanL wrote: “The same Davido that was disrespectful towards CP of osun and I don’t know why the president is entertaining this guy for disrespecting our enforcement agency”