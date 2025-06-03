Date For PSG Vs Spurs UEFA Super Cup Confirmed, IFAB Clarifies Double-Touch Penalty Rule

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, following their respective triumphs in the Champions League and Europa League.

The high-stakes curtain-raiser for the European season will take place on August 13 at the Stadio Friuli d’Udinese in Italy.

Spurs booked their place in the prestigious showdown with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

For Paris Saint-Germain, it marks a continuation of their European dominance after lifting the Champions League title.

Remarkably, this will be the first competitive meeting between the French and English clubs, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter.

IFAB Clarifies Double-Touch Penalty Rule After Álvarez Controversy

New guidance set to take effect from July 2025

In response to the widespread debate sparked by Julián Álvarez’s controversial penalty during the Champions League round of 16 shootouts against Real Madrid, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has issued a formal clarification on the rarely encountered “double touch” rule during penalty kicks.

The incident saw Álvarez unintentionally make contact with the ball twice—once with his striking foot and again with his supporting foot—leading to the goal being disallowed.

According to IFAB, this situation is not explicitly detailed in Law 14, but officials acted correctly by treating it as a violation and awarding an indirect free kick.

The updated guidance distinguishes between intentional and unintentional double touches:

Unintentional double touch (e.g., slipping, simultaneous contact with both feet):

If the ball enters the goal – the penalty will be retaken.

If the ball does not enter – an indirect free kick is awarded, or the shot is marked as missed in shootouts.

Intentional second contact or using both feet deliberately:

An indirect free kick or missed attempt will be recorded, depending on the situation.

While this clarification will officially apply to competitions beginning on or after July 1, 2025, IFAB has stated it may be implemented in tournaments that commence before that date, offering referees and organizers clearer guidance in managing such rare incidents going forward.