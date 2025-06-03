Breaking: Ondo State Deputy Speaker, Akinruntan Resigns

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, has tendered his resignation from the position, citing the necessity to align with the conventional political arrangements for elective positions in the state.

Akinruntan, who represents Ilaje Constituency 1 and is the son of the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, made the announcement through a resignation letter read at the plenary by the Assembly Clerk, Benjamin Jayeiola, on June 2, 2025.

In his resignation letter, Akinruntan wrote: “I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Deputy Speaker effective from today, 2nd June, 2025. Recall the House was inaugurated in June 2023, and I was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker by members as stipulated in our standing order. My resignation is borne out of the need to align with the conventional arrangement in power sharing of elective positions in the state. I want to appreciate all members and staff for their contributions and support.”

Following Akinruntan’s resignation, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa Constituency 2, Ololade Gbegude, was nominated by Oluwatoyin Japheth (Akoko North East Constituency) and seconded by Chris Ayebusiwa (Okitipupa Constituency 1) to replace him as the new Deputy Speaker. The nomination was unchallenged, and Gbegude was promptly sworn in, pledging to serve with diligence in his new role.

In another significant development, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, also stepped down from his position. Olatunji Oshati, the lawmaker representing Ose Constituency, was announced as the new Majority Leader.

Furthermore, Muritala Sulaiman, representing Akoko South East, was appointed as the new Chief Whip, while Fabiyi Olatunji of Odigbo Constituency 1 was appointed as the new Whip of the Assembly.

The Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, commended both the outgoing Deputy Speaker and the Majority Leader for their maturity during the leadership transition.

He said, “He (Akinruntan) has been a peaceful ally. He has supported the House. I want to appreciate him for the maturity displayed in ensuring a peaceful transition. The same goes for the former Majority Leader. He has been a stabilizer in the House and also a good and dependable ally.”

Naija News understands that both Akinruntan and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa hail from the same Ilaje Local Government Area, while the former Majority Leader, Ogunmolasuyi, is from Owo Local Government Area, the home of Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami.