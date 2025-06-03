BREAKING: Judicial Workers Suspend Nationwide Strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday announced the suspension of its nationwide strike, which began on Monday, following a crucial meeting with representatives of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and other key stakeholders.

Naija News reports that the decision was contained in a communiqué issued after extended deliberations between JUSUN and the representatives of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other concerned parties.

According to the communiqué, JUSUN agreed to suspend the industrial action in response to the intervention of the CJN and other stakeholders, granting the Federal Government a one-month window to address the union’s demands.

“JUSUN agrees to oblige the intervention of the CJN, Minister of Labour and Employment, NLC, and other stakeholders and allow one month for negotiations,” the communiqué read.

It also stated that the Federal Government is expected to release funds to the Judiciary within the stipulated period, with a clear directive that JUSUN’s demands be implemented immediately upon disbursement.

JUSUN’s demands include: Implementation of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage; Payment of its accrued arrears; 25/35 per cent salary increase; Payment of five months’ wage award arrears.

In light of the commitments made, JUSUN officially directed its members across the country to resume work on Wednesday, signalling the end of the brief industrial action.

The union also expressed hope that all agreements would be honoured within the agreed timeframe to avoid further disruption to the judicial system.