APC Addresses Reports Of Granting Automatic Tickets To National Assembly Lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as fake news reports that it will grant automatic tickets to all National Assembly members.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that such reports should be disregarded.

He said: “We urge all Party members and the general public to disregard the report as FAKE and of mischievous origin.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported Breaking News Report tagged “APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members” in viral circulation.

“The report is FAKE NEWS and should be disregarded in its entirety as it did not emanate from our great Party.

Naija News recalls that reports had emerged on Monday claiming that the Abdullahi Ganduje-led APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had concluded plans to grant automatic tickets to federal lawmakers.

According to the report, some governors elected on the ruling party’s platform where against such plans.