Beware, Wike Will Abuse You Tomorrow – Abati Warns Tinubu

Former presidential spokesperson Reuben Abati has warned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to Abati, if Wike can disrespect and criticise those who play pivotal roles in his political ascent, he can also disrespect the President.

The TV host was reacting to Wike’s recent verbal attacks on key political figures.

Speaking on The Morning Show, an Arise Television breakfast programme on Tuesday, Abati, who is also a co-host, accused Wike of speaking recklessly about his former political patrons, attributing it to a character flaw.

Abati described Wike’s behaviour as driven by “hubris,” which is evident in his disparaging of those who helped him along the way.

Abati recalled how Wike had previously insulted Peter Odili, who played a significant role in Wike’s rise to power.

The former presidential spokesman suggested that Wike’s pattern of verbal abuse might soon be directed at President Tinubu.

He said, “There is a basic principle in human relationships about your relationship with your bosses.

“I think Nyesom Wike is very rude and disrespectful because Rotimi Amaechi is his boss in politics.

“He had said publicly that Peter Odili does not qualify to be an elder.

“This was the same man that he was taken to by Dr Patience Jonathan to help him become governor. “There is no name he has not called Dr Peter Odili and his wife. He referred to Chief Olabode George as a ground rent debtor.

“Who will Nyesom Wike not insult? He has shown signs that he is also going to insult President Bola Tinubu.”

Abati pointed to Wike’s recent comments about Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, suggesting Wike hinted that he would have advised differently had he known earlier, an indication of disloyalty.

“In that interview, he pointed out that if he had known that President Tinubu was going to declare a state of emergency in Rivers, he would have offered a different kind of advice.

“That is already a signal to President Tinubu to know that this man you are dealing with, his only interest is his own interests. President Tinubu should beware. Tomorrow he will abuse this same President Tinubu,” he said.