Appeal Panel Upholds APC LG Poll Victories In Benue

The Appeal Panel on Local Government Election Petitions in Benue State has upheld the election victories of all 23 chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cementing a major political win for Governor Hyacinth Alia and the ruling party.

The verdict, delivered on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) House in Abuja, overturned earlier decisions by the Local Government Election Petition Tribunals, which had nullified APC’s victories in nine local councils following the October 2024 local government elections.

The affected councils previously nullified by the tribunals included Vandeikya, Konshisha, Kwande, Ushongo, Otukpo, Agatu, Ado, Apa, and Ohimini.

However, the appellate panel dismissed the petitions, filed primarily by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties, on the grounds of lack of merit and failure to present sufficient evidence of non-compliance with electoral laws.

According to Daily Post, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin Ejeh, in his reaction, welcomed the judgment as a vindication of the people’s will.

Ejeh extended a hand of peace to opposition candidates and urged them to work with elected leaders for the progress of the state.

The ruling comes as a significant boost for Governor Hyacinth Alia, whose party now retains control of all 23 local government councils in the state. The victory also strengthens the APC’s grassroots hold ahead of future electoral contests.