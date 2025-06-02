Why I Might Not Raise My Children In Nigeria – Falz

Popular rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has stated that he might not raise his children in Nigeria.

Falz, while speaking during a recent episode of the Dear Ife Series Podcast hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, cited threats due to his activism and the country’s security and economic challenges.

However, the musician stated that he is pro-Nigerian and expressed hope that the country might improve someday.

The host asked: “Would you raise your children in Nigeria if you were going to have any?”

Falz replied: “Ah! That’s a deep question. I didn’t expect to hear this question. I haven’t really thought that far, let me not lie.

“But it’s something that I can’t actually say ‘yes’ to because of what we are talking about [the insecurity in the country, threats due to my activism, and Nigerians’ docility.

“It’s something I cannot outrightly say ‘yes’ to. And it’s so sad. But I can’t also outrightly say ‘no’ because I’m pro-Nigerian and I really believe that we can actually get it right. But I don’t know, I don’t know, but let’s see [laughs].”

The rapper is currently single and yet to have a child.