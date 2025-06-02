‘Why Automatic Ticket Will Strengthen Tinubu’s Re-election Bid’ – APC Youths Reveal As Governors Reject Plan

An All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group has thrown its weight behind the proposed plan to grant automatic return tickets to APC lawmakers, calling it a strategic move to enhance President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects and ensure policy continuity.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the president of the Progressive Youths For National Stability, Aminu Mustapha Bako, the group described the initiative as “a masterstroke” in Tinubu’s broader strategy for national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This isn’t about entrenching individuals; it’s about entrenching progress,” Bako said.

“What we are advocating is the continuity of competence. Lawmakers who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the President to deliver critical legislation deserve the opportunity to finish what they started.”

According to the group, granting automatic return tickets to trusted lawmakers would reduce the high turnover rate in the National Assembly, which often disrupts the country’s legislative direction.

“You cannot build a sustainable democracy on shifting sands,” Bako stated.

“If we keep changing the players every four years, we risk resetting progress. With a core team of experienced legislators, the President can focus on delivery, not damage control.”

It warned that emerging internal divisions within the APC, particularly from an anti-Tinubu coalition, pose a risk to the party’s legislative unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

“These are not alliances built on ideas or national interest. They are built on personal grudge and opportunism,” Bako said, warning lawmakers against being swayed.

“What gives us confidence is that many lawmakers have remained unmoved — because they know President Tinubu is not only a master strategist, but also a leader who honours his word.”

He noted that the bond between the President and lawmakers has been built on “mutual respect, consistent engagement, and a shared vision for Nigeria.”

The APC youth group stressed that any disruption of the current alignment between the executive and legislature could derail critical reforms already underway.

“When the executive and legislature are in sync, the country wins. Friction slows reforms, but synergy accelerates results,” the group said.

“Automatic return tickets aren’t political handouts — they’re a stabilising force for continuity, especially when tied to performance.”

Addressing reports of dissent within party ranks, Bako referenced Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia as a notable critic of the automatic ticket proposal.

He urged party leaders to prioritise unity over division.

“Governor Alia has a right to his view, but there’s a bigger picture. This is not the time for ego or posturing,” Bako said.

“This is the time to unify behind a President who has shown extraordinary courage in leading difficult reforms. Consensus, not conflict, must define the party’s approach moving forward.”

Automatic Ticket Opposition

Meanwhile, sources speaking to Leadership disclosed that two governors—from the South East and South West—are spearheading efforts to block the automatic ticket arrangement in their respective states. The issue may be tabled before APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, shortly after the Sallah holidays in Abuja.

Some APC governors have reportedly adopted a cautious stance, wary of openly confronting the arrangement because of the president’s involvement. Others, however, remain openly opposed.

A source within the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), who declined to be named, revealed that not all South West governors are opposed to the automatic ticket plan.

“Two South West governors made it clear they are not part of the rebellion,” the source said.

“They believe that since the President’s decision may have been made for strategic reasons, governors should refrain from challenging it.”

According to insiders, the push for automatic tickets is part of a broader strategy to consolidate the President’s influence over the APC and prevent internal disputes that could trigger lawsuits during the party’s primaries.

The plan also aims to prevent legislative inexperience and foster continuity at the National Assembly.

Despite the strategic thinking behind the plan, not everyone within the APC is on board.

In Ondo State, an APC chieftain and a former Niger Delta agitator have threatened to support opposition parties if automatic tickets are imposed on federal lawmakers from their constituencies.