‘We Can’t Continue Like This’ – Buratai Knocks Tinubu Govt Over Hardship

Former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the current hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that Buratai, during the 60th birthday celebration of the Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, described the economic hardship under Tinubu’s administration as radical, massive, and sudden.

Buratai noted that while poverty in Nigeria has been on a gradual rise over the years, the situation has worsened sharply under the present leadership.

He said Nigerians had been suffering and smiling in the past, but the current situation has made it clear that things must change, and the nation can not continue in such a direction.

Buratia stated that the main challenge and the source of disappointment for many Nigerians is the apparent insensitivity to the impact of government policies.

He said, “These are my personal views. I’m not a member of Tinubu’s government, as you all know. But we played a prominent role in ensuring that he won the election. Now, on the topic of Democracy and the Republic of Poverty, I want to take a historical perspective within the context of our country. This systemic issue has been largely influenced by international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. We saw this clearly during the era of Ibrahim Babangida, with the introduction of the Structural Adjustment Programme and belt-tightening policies. Foreign exchange deregulation also started during IBB’s regime.

“It continued through the administration of Shagari, through Obasanjo’s presidency, Jonathan’s presidency, and, of course, Buhari’s presidency. Over time, we witnessed the gradual pauperisation of Nigerians. Poverty levels steadily increased.

“The difference with the current administration is that the impact came suddenly and massively — it was not gradual. Listen to me: it was not gradual like in previous administrations. But this radical shift has its own merits. It shows a deliberate change from the past.

“For too long, we’ve been suffering gradually—suffering and smiling. But this time, the hardship is more visible, more direct. It tells us that we must fix things because we cannot continue like this. Again, this is my personal opinion.”