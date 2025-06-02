Viral Videos: Akwa Ibom Govt Claims Gov Eno’s Daughter Manipulated By False Prophets

The Akwa Ibom State Government has clarified that the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Governor Umo Eno on Health, Safety, and Environment, Mrs. Jane Eddidiong Ufot, was manipulated by “false prophets” into sharing the viral video in which she accused her father of being connected to the forces that allegedly caused her mother’s death.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the state government described the video as a “moment of emotional outpouring” from a grieving daughter, who, under the influence of misleading individuals, was led to believe that her family’s involvement in politics contributed to the death of her mother, Pastor Mrs. Patience Eno, the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom.

Umanah acknowledged the video, but stressed that it reflected the emotional distress of a child coping with the sudden loss of her mother.

He explained, “The child was simply seeking attention and reassurance from her father during a time of deep grief. The video was a moment of emotional outpouring, not an accusation against the Governor.”

The commissioner expressed disappointment at those who spread the video on social media, stating that it was being “maliciously weaponized” to tarnish the Governor’s image.

Umanah further emphasised that the video did not implicate Governor Umo Eno in any wrongdoing, contrary to what some detractors had claimed.

“The video in question captures an incident that occurred shortly after the painful passing of the Governor’s beloved wife last year. It is disheartening that a private, traumatic family moment is now being twisted for political gain,” Umanah said.

The state government condemned the efforts to exploit the emotional moment, asserting that it was part of a broader attempt to discredit the Governor’s administration.

Umanah said, “At no point in the video did the child accuse the Governor of causing her mother’s death, as falsely portrayed by mischief-makers. These individuals are desperate and unsettled by the Governor’s achievements.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Governor and his administration to continue their work, stating, “The administration of Pastor Umo Eno will not be distracted from the steady and focused implementation of the ARISE Agenda, which has brought unprecedented development to every sector of the State.”

The controversy began when Jane Eddidiong Ufot posted a video in which she pleaded with her father to intervene before “this thing destroys.”

She emphasized that her mother’s death should not be in vain and warned, “I’m not a sacrifice. Mummy was, I’m not. I give you a few minutes, if you don’t work, I’ve posted this thing to everywhere.”

In another video, Ufot’s daughter can be heard repeating her words, “Please tell Grandpa, do you want them to kill us? Do you want us to die like my baby brother died?”

“I’m more interested in my life,” Jane added, stating that if she or her daughter were to die, it would be for a greater cause. “If we die because God is exposing the truth, so be it. But my blood will not go scot-free.”

Following the shocking death of Pastor Patience Eno in September last year, Governor Umo Eno announced that his eldest daughter, Lady Helen Obareki, would take over the role of First Lady and continue her mother’s Golden Initiatives For All (GIFA) pet project.