Transfer: Arokodare Attracts Benfica Interest, Boniface Valued At €50 Million, Delap-Chelsea Move Questioned

Portuguese giants Benfica have emerged as the latest club linked with KRC Genk’s Nigerian striker, Tolu Arokodare, following a phenomenal season in Belgium.

Arokodare was in red-hot form during the 2024-2025 campaign, netting 21 goals to finish as the Belgian Pro League’s top scorer. His exploits have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from clubs in Germany, France, and the English Premier League.

According to Belgian news outlet Voetbalkrant, Benfica have expressed strong interest in the 24-year-old forward. Genk are reportedly open to selling their star man this summer if the right offer arrives.

Arokodare is currently with the Nigerian national team, preparing for an international friendly against Russia on Friday.

Leverkusen Set €50m Price Tag for Victor Boniface Amid Transfer Talks

Former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to let go of Victor Boniface this summer—but only for the right price.

The German side have slapped a €50 million valuation on the Nigerian forward as they look to restructure the squad following the exit of head coach Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

Boniface had been on the brink of a €70 million move to Al Nassr in January, but the Saudi club ultimately chose to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

Injuries hampered Boniface’s consistency during the 2024-2025 season, limiting him to 11 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old joined Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023.

Troy Deeney: Delap Should Have Chosen Man United Over Chelsea

Watford legend Troy Deeney has weighed in on the Liam Delap transfer saga, suggesting the 22-year-old striker may be making a mistake by choosing Chelsea over Manchester United.

Delap is set to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town, having already completed the first part of his medicals. However, Deeney believes the move could hinder the young striker’s growth.

“I thought Manchester United was a perfect fit,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“He’s missing a step in his development by choosing Chelsea.”

Delap was absent from Premier League action last season after Ipswich Town’s relegation, and Deeney believes the forward would have benefited more from the pressure and expectations at a club like United.

Ferdinand ‘Hurt’ as Frimpong Joins Liverpool Over Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed disappointment after Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong signed for Liverpool, despite being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Frimpong had been monitored by United scouts in recent months, and Ferdinand believed the 24-year-old was a perfect tactical fit for new manager Ruben Amorim.

“Frimpong is going to Liverpool which will hurt me a little bit. I have got to be honest,” Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand Presents. “I think he would fit the way that Ruben Amorim wants to play perfectly.”

The move comes just weeks after Ferdinand publicly urged United to sign Frimpong, along with Victor Osimhen, Adam Wharton, and Matheus Cunha during this summer transfer window.