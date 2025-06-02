Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 2nd June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 2nd June, 2025

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that his promise of a “renewed hope” has become a nightmare for Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Afenifere’s Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, the group expressed deep dissatisfaction with the midterm report of the Tinubu government.

According to Afenifere, the administration’s actions have led to a regression in key areas of human development and sociopolitical indices.

The group stated that the Tinubu administration has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians, highlighting significant setbacks in crucial sectors.

Afenifere also accused the government of engaging in “massive propaganda” to present false successes to the public.

Nine passengers have been confirmed dead following an explosion at a local bus stop in Mairari village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News reports that the blast, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), took place at around 11 am on Saturday, leaving several others injured.

According to Punch, the explosion targeted passengers waiting to board vehicles at the bus stop. The incident has shocked the local community, with many still recovering from the traumatic event.

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, confirmed the tragic incident to Punch on Sunday. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the victims as “resilient constituents.”

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has referred to himself and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as conspirators.

Atiku stated that he, Amaechi, and the opposition coalition are united in their resistance against the incumbent government led by President Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice President expressed this sentiment during an event held to celebrate Amaechi’s 60th birthday in Abuja on Saturday.

Atiku accused Tinubu’s administration of utilising poverty as a weapon in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that their coalition is resolute in its commitment to ending the weaponisation of poverty by the current government.

The Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) branches of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have declared their decision to withdraw from the proposed industrial action initiated by the union.

On Friday, May 27, the national headquarters of JUSUN announced a strike and instructed its members to cease work starting at midnight on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the union indicated that the industrial action was deemed necessary due to what it referred to as unproductive discussions with the Minister of Labour and Employment regarding the workers’ demands.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, M. J. Akwashiki, titled ‘Strike Circular’ and dated May 31, 2025, the union outlined its demands, which included the payment of a wage award covering five months, the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, and a salary increase of 25/35 percent.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court chapter, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Danladi Nda Y., and dated May 31, 2025, expressed its inability to manage the short notice and the decisions made by the chapters at the lower courts.

It stated that the leadership of the Supreme Court, under the guidance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has been actively working to enhance the welfare of employees at the apex court.

Similarly, the NJC chapter, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Joel Ebiloma, said it was working to “resolve all pending issues”.

5. ‘I’m Not Afraid To Say There Is No Govt’ – Bode George

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has rubbished the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating that there is no government.

Naija News reports that the PDP Board of Trustees member made this known in an interview with the Sun Newspaper.

The former military governor of Ondo State cited the current economic indices, stating that there is pain and anger in the country.

He said, “There is no government. I am not afraid to say there is no government. Look at the economic indices, the pain and anger. Now note that before, the southerners headed into western education while the northerners delayed. Now, the northern young men are university graduates. They are in every profession now. Education makes people easy to govern, but impossible to be deceived. All the internal insecurity in the North are the young minds reacting because they are asking, where is future.”

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled a notorious drug cartel that exploited Hajj pilgrimages as cover to traffic cocaine to Saudi Arabia.

The agency confirmed the arrest of key members of the syndicate in Kano, following the earlier interception of two pilgrims attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country.

The suspects — Abubakar Muhammad, Abdulhakeem Muhammed Tijjani, and Muhammad Aji Shugaba — were apprehended on May 27 and 28, 2025, in a follow-up operation after NDLEA operatives at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport arrested two men during the outbound clearance for an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Jeddah.

The would-be traffickers, Ibrahim Umar Mustapha and Muhammad Siraj Shifado, were caught on May 26. Based on intelligence, they were subjected to a scan that confirmed ingestion of illicit substances. During observation, each of them excreted 45 wraps of cocaine, totaling 90 pellets weighing 1.04kg.

Manchester United have secured their first signing of the summer, agreeing to a £62.5 million deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.

The 26-year-old will join the Red Devils after United triggered a release clause in Cunha’s Wolves contract. The former Atletico Madrid attacker is set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option for an additional year.

Cunha completed his medical in Manchester over the weekend before departing the Lowry Hotel in Salford on Sunday morning to join Brazil’s national team for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Though the transfer is subject to visa approval and registration formalities, United expect the deal to be finalised once Cunha returns from international duty later this month. Brazil take on Ecuador this Thursday (Friday 00:00 BST), marking Carlo Ancelotti’s debut as head coach

Famous Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, has revealed that he is teaming up with football icon Mikel Obi to secure the transfer of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Chelsea Football Club.

In a post shared on X, the award-winning singer and passionate Chelsea supporter, also known as Mr P, disclosed that he and Mikel Obi are making renewed efforts this summer to convince Osimhen to join the Premier League giants, following an unsuccessful attempt in 2024.

“Dear Chelsea FC fans, last summer, Mikel Obi and I made every effort to secure the signing of Victor Osimhen for Chelsea. Including engaging in a three-way call right up until the transfer deadline,” Mr. P posted.

“I want to reassure all of you that we remain steadfast in our pursuit and will continue our efforts this summer. Fingers crossed.”

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has clarified why she unfollowed her husband, David Oyekanmi, on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos.

Naija News reports that the couple tied the knot in March 2024, and the reality TV star deleted their photos in October 2024, fueling rumours of a marital rift.

In a video shared online, the Queen stated that the move was made to keep her marriage private and off social media, citing the numerous messages her husband receives from other women on his Instagram direct messages.

Muyiwa Awoniyi, the manager of Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has disclosed that the singer was not financially buoyant when he met her

According to him, Tems had only ₦200 in her bank account during their first encounter.

He made the disclosure in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast.

Awoniyi explained that despite Tems’ financial status, she was determined and dedicated, which made him agree to work with her.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.