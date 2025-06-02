The 2024–2025 football season has come to an astonishing close—and if there’s one thing clear, it’s that the next Ballon d’Or race is wide open and unpredictable.

In a season filled with upsets, first-time champions, and breakout stars, the football world is bracing for a new name to etch its legacy on the game’s most prestigious individual award—the Ballon d’Or.

With reigning holder Rodri sidelined by injury and Manchester City falling from grace, the door has been blown open for new frontrunners.

From Liverpool’s remarkable Premier League title under Arne Slot to PSG finally winning the Champions League without their famed trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, the stage is set for a thrilling ballot.

Here are the Top 10 Ballon d’Or contenders For 2025:

10. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri, 22, was the midfield metronome for a resurgent Barcelona. With four goals and five assists in La Liga and a full Champions League campaign under his belt, his influence in Barca’s domestic triumph and deep European run earns him a deserved mention.

9. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Mbappe’s first season at Real Madrid ended in frustration. Despite scoring 43 goals across all competitions, team success eluded him. PSG’s historic Champions League title win without him only intensified the spotlight. Still, his numbers are too strong to ignore.

8. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

The Inter captain led a heroic but ultimately heartbreaking campaign. Inter reached the Champions League final and placed second in Serie A, with Lautaro contributing 22 goals overall—nine of them in Europe.

7. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

PSG’s European glory was built on solid foundations, and Donnarumma was the cornerstone. His towering presence and heroics, especially in the Champions League semis, elevate him as a rare goalkeeper contender for the Ballon d’Or.

6. Désiré Doué (PSG)

Once under the radar, the 19-year-old exploded onto the scene with a stellar Champions League campaign. Five goals in 16 matches—including a brace in the final—firmly place him among the world’s elite rising stars.

5. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli/PSG)

Kvaratskhelia made history this season—winning two league titles with two different clubs. He left Napoli mid-season to join PSG, contributing massively to their UCL triumph with five-goal involvements and a final goal. The stock of the quadruple winner has never been higher.

4. Raphinha (Barcelona)

The Brazilian winger lit up the Champions League with 21 goal contributions and added 27 more in La Liga. As Barcelona claimed the league title, Raphinha’s consistent brilliance made him one of the season’s standout performers.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s unlikely title charge was spearheaded by a vintage Salah campaign. With 29 Premier League goals (earning him a fourth Golden Boot) and 47 total contributions in the league, he was instrumental in ending Liverpool’s title drought. At 32, he’s still at the top of his game.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

At just 17, Yamal may be about to make history as the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner. With 30+ goal contributions across all competitions and 100 senior appearances already, the “new Messi” is turning potential into reality.

1. Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

PSG’s treble-winning campaign found its talisman in Dembélé. With 33 goals and a host of assists, he carried the attack in Mbappe’s absence and delivered when it mattered most. If form and influence count, Dembélé leads the Ballon d’Or race heading into the summer.