Tinubu’s Cabinet Needs To Be Refreshed, They Are Done – Ado-Ibrahim

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2023 election, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has stated that President Bola Tinubu has failed to transform his vision into reality because of the calibre of people working for him.

He advised Tinubu to investigate his inner circle and overhaul his cabinet.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television on Sunday, Ado-Ibrahim doubted the possibility of anything good coming from the President’s cabinet.

He asserted that it is time for Tinubu to search for talents who can implement his vision.

According to him, “Now, my own opinion, most of what the president has, as far as his cabinet is concerned, should be refreshed. They’re done.

“There is no knowledge that you can have and just assume that nobody else has it. They’re smarter people than I. I just have an opinion. So my opinion is, yes, he needs to freshen up this [cabinet]. He needs to give people more confidence.

“I think he needs to have a plan and get those who can implement those plans, not just give a guy a post and say, ‘You’re a health minister, go do healthy stuff.’ You need an administrator.”