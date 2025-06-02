Tension Brews Within Lagos APC Over Agbado/Oke-Odo Chairmanship Candidate

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to experience growing discontent following the party’s local government primary elections, with the Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) mired in an internal dispute.

While a faction of APC leaders in the council has expressed unwavering support for Abiodun Ejigbadero as the party’s chairmanship candidate, other members have rejected the process, alleging that the candidate was imposed.

In a communiqué issued on May 27, 2025, APC leaders from the Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA reaffirmed their support for Ejigbadero, dismissing protests following the May 10 primary as the actions of a “disgruntled aspirant” seeking personal gain at the expense of the party.

The communiqué, signed by Chairman E.O. Adedeji and Acting Secretary Shola Akande, reads, “We, the leaders of the APC in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, hereby resolve that we accept the emergence of Abiodun Ejigbadero as the party’s candidate for the chairmanship election in Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA. We pledge our full support for Ejigbadero to ensure a resounding victory for the APC in the forthcoming election. We affirm and stand firmly by the decision of our party and the outcome of the primary election.”

The leaders also called for unity, urging all members to work towards peace and the collective well-being of the party.

However, at a press conference on Friday, APC Apex Leader, Olusegun Shodiya, representing another faction, openly challenged Ejigbadero’s legitimacy as the candidate. Shodiya alleged that Ejigbadero lacked a history of involvement with the party and did not win the primary.

Shodiya said, “We have taken this principled position in the best long-term interest of our party. We do not expect any right-thinking person to do otherwise unless the objective is to de-market the APC.”

Shodiya, flanked by other APC figures including Olanrewaju Baruwa, Olamigoke Phillips, Funmilayo Ojelabi, and others, raised concerns about Ejigbadero’s eligibility, accusing him of not participating in party activities.

They also voiced their support for the current LG chairman, David Famuyiwa, to serve a second term, citing his track record of performance and service to the party.

The discord in Agbado/Oke-Odo is not isolated, as several APC members in other areas, such as Agege, Orile Agege, and Yaba have similarly rejected the primary results that produced chairmanship and councillorship candidates for their respective regions.

In an interview with Punch, APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo acknowledged the ongoing dispute, assuring that efforts were underway to resolve the issues.

“They’re talking to them locally and at the state level. We’re trying to resolve whatever disagreement and see how we can bring peace and how we can continue to work together,” Oladejo said.

He added, “The primary was bound to attract such conflict based on interests. It’s just normal, people took it just as if it were the real elections. That’s why we’re having that kind of situation. It’s something we have always managed, and this will not be different.”