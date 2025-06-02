Saudi Arabia Suspends Blockwork Visa Issuance For Nigerians, Other African Nationals

Saudi Arabia, in a major policy shift aimed at regulating inbound labour during peak pilgrimage periods, has temporarily suspended the issuance of blockwork visas to nationals from Nigeria and six other African countries.

Naija News reports that the suspension, announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, also affects Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Morocco, as well as a broader group of 14 countries, including Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Blockwork visas are quota-based permits that allow Saudi employers to hire a predetermined number of foreign workers. With the suspension, no new blockwork visa quotas will be issued for businesses seeking to hire workers from the affected nations.

Additionally, delays are expected in the processing of previously approved quotas, with applicants facing potential denials or indefinite delays in the issuance of work visas.

The suspension will remain in effect until June 2025, coinciding with the end of the Hajj season. The decision is part of a broader effort by Saudi Arabia to tighten regulatory oversight across immigration and employment sectors, with the Kingdom ramping up its Saudization initiatives, which require higher employment of Saudi nationals in various sectors, including tourism.

The freeze on blockwork visas comes as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to increase the employment of Saudi nationals, with quotas set to rise between 2026 and 2028.

This shift aims to reduce dependency on foreign workers and bolster the local workforce, particularly in sectors traditionally dominated by migrant labour.

While no specific reasons were given for the suspension, it aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader goal of limiting foreign worker participation in key sectors during periods of high demand, such as the Hajj pilgrimage season.

Saudi Arabia hosts a significant number of African migrant workers, particularly in the domestic and low-wage sectors. According to a 2022 report by the Gulf Research Centre, over 10,000 Nigerians were employed in Saudi Arabia during the period, with Egypt leading with 837,134 Egyptian workers, followed by Sudan (354,988), Morocco (18,023), Ethiopia (16,719), Tunisia (12,311), and Algeria (2,001).

However, African migrant workers in Saudi Arabia have faced significant challenges, including exploitation, abuse, and a lack of legal protections.

The country’s controversial Kafala sponsorship system has been criticised for giving employers excessive control over workers, often leading to situations where workers are vulnerable to mistreatment.

Despite these challenges, many African nationals continue to seek employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where low-wage labour remains a key component of the economy.

The suspension of blockwork visas, coupled with the Saudization policy, poses uncertainties for future migrants hoping to work in the Kingdom.

The delay in processing existing applications and the potential denial of visas could have lasting effects on individuals and businesses relying on foreign labour. Furthermore, those with valid work visas who have yet to enter Saudi Arabia may face restrictions on entry.