‘Politics Has Been More Dangerous To Me, I Did Not Benefit Anything’ – Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that he has never benefited anything from politics.

Naija News reports that Kalu, who served as governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Senator maintained that he is not a politician but a businessman who has continued to set up businesses to employ Nigerians.

Kalu stated that he had made a significant amount of money before entering politics, emphasising that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998, he donated $1 million to support the party.

Asked where he got the money to fund the party, Kalu said it was from his businesses.

He said, “I made so much money under 24. I did not benefit anything from being a governor. I brought the money they used in forming the PDP. As any PDP member, I brought most of the money they used in 1998 and 1999.

“I am the biggest importer of rice, sugar, confectionaries, and the rest of them and I was also selling petrol.

“Then, dollar was big money, I gave President Obasanjo over $1 million to campaign. I gave the party $500 million. The only few people who could have brought money then were TY Danjuma and Atiku Abubakar, others had no money to bring, and that’s the truth.”

Reiterating his claim that he does not benefit from politics, the Senator said he lost a lot of money as a state governor.

He added, “The Federal Government took a lot of my businesses. So, for me, politics has been more dangerous to me.”