Police Intercept Illicit Arms, Rescues 12 Trafficked Children

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, through multiple coordinated efforts in Abia and Kogi State Commands, has recorded significant success in the fight against crime with the rescue of trafficked children and the interception of illegal arms. These developments underscore the Force’s renewed dedication to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the country.

“Recently, Officers of the Kogi State Police Command intercepted a green-colored Sharon vehicle that ran through a security checkpoint at high speed. The team engaged the bus in a hot pursuit, and the driver, upon realising he was being trailed, abandoned the bus and fled into a nearby bush. A swift cordon and search was conducted on the spot, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, which included 5 AK-47 rifles, 8 AK-47 magazines, 283 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, 62 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 2 rounds of 7.62x59mm ammunition. Efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspect are in progress, while initial intelligence suggests a possible connection to a recent armed robbery at a fuel station in Kabba, which is currently under investigation.”

Also, in Abia State, two individuals were arrested for operating an unregistered and illegal motherless babies’ home. Twelve children, ranging in age from six months to fourteen years were rescued.

“In a recent development, operatives of the Abia State Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two individuals one Blessing Emebo ‘f’, 49 years and Sunday Emebo ‘m’ 42 years, for operating an unregistered and illegal motherless babies’ home within their residential apartment located at Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba.

“Upon intervention, the operatives discovered twelve (12) children, ranging in age from six months to fourteen years, housed in the premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children originated from various villages in the Arochukwu area. The rescued minors have s been safely handed over to the Abia State Ministry of Women Affairs for proper care. The suspects are currently under interrogation and would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, commends the efforts of these gallant operatives and the cooperation of members of the public in these operations. These successes reaffirm the commitment of the Force to rid communities of crime, illegal arms, and exploitative practices against vulnerable populations. Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant, avoid entrusting children to unfamiliar persons, and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the nearest police station,” the statement concluded.