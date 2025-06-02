Northern Leaders Set Conditions For Joining Anti-APC Coalition

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), under the leadership of former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau , has announced its willingness to join the newly formed coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but only on the condition that a new political party is created.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the convener of LND, Umar Ardo, alongside 12 senior members of the group, the organization outlined its strategic decision after reviewing various options available for the coalition.

The LND has set a clear condition for joining the coalition, which is being led by prominent figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-governors Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna and Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers.

The coalition is currently exploring whether to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as its platform for the 2027 general elections. However, LND insists that without the creation of a new political party, it will not join forces with the existing groups.

After thorough deliberation, Ardo stated that the LND believes establishing a new political party is the most viable and forward-looking option.

He explained, “After examining the proposals of fusing into existing parties like the ADC or SDP versus forming a new party, we have concluded that establishing a fresh political platform offers the most principled and forward-looking path.”

Ardo further elaborated on the risks of merging with the existing political parties, stating that both the ADC and SDP already have entrenched leadership structures at various levels, which could pose significant challenges.

He noted that these parties’ leadership structures are often resistant to change, creating potential legal battles and internal conflicts within the coalition.

“Merging with such parties without first achieving total harmonisation of interests and control would invite internal conflicts, legal battles, and possible dysfunction,” Ardo warned.

Despite these challenges, Ardo remains optimistic about the coalition’s ability to move forward. With about two years left before the 2027 general elections, he believes there is ample time to register a new political party and gather the necessary momentum to challenge the APC.

The LND leadership emphasized the importance of starting with a clean slate. A new platform, according to Ardo, would enable the coalition to challenge the APC without the baggage of existing party structures and conflicts.