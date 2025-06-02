NiMet: The Following States Should Expect Three-days Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall for the period from Monday through Wednesday nationwide.

NiMet’s weather forecast, issued on Sunday in Abuja, anticipated morning thunderstorms on Monday, accompanied by rain in various areas of Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, and Kano States, located in the northern region.

As per the agency, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms with rain affecting parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, Kebbi, and Zamfara States later in the day.

In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms with rain are expected in sections of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are predicted in parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, and Benue States.

In the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated with the possibility of morning rain in areas of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, according to NiMet.

Naija News understands, according to the agency’s report, that parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa are expected to experience rain showers.

On Tuesday, the northern region is expected to experience morning thunderstorms accompanied by rain in parts of Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, and Taraba.

In the afternoon or evening, thunderstorms with rain are forecasted for parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, and Katsina States.

In the North-central region, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Nasarawa States during the morning period, as stated.

The agency predicts thunderstorms with rain later in the day over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, and Plateau.

In the southern region, morning thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.

Later in the day, the agency forecasts rain over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa.

NiMet has predicted morning thunderstorms with rain on Wednesday in parts of Zamfara, Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Taraba in the northern region during the afternoon or evening hours.

It is expected that thunderstorms with rain will occur over Taraba, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Adamawa.

“In the North-central region, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Benue during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

“In the southern region, morning rains are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom,” the agency noted.

NiMet has forecasted rain across the entire region during the afternoon or evening hours.

As per NiMet, strong winds may occur prior to the rainfall in regions where thunderstorms are anticipated; therefore, the public is advised to take necessary precautions.

It has urged the public to secure any loose items to prevent them from becoming projectiles, and it is recommended to avoid driving in heavy rain.

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it read.