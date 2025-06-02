Nigerian Elites Are Not The Problem Of Nigeria – Amaechi

A former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that the problem with Nigeria is not the elites but the masses.

Amaechi said this while commenting on the state of the economy during an event organised to mark his 60th birthday anniversary.

He lamented that there were no capitalists in the country and doubted Nigeria’s production capability.

The former minister said, “Nigerian elites are not the problems of Nigeria. The problems of Nigeria are the followership. There are no capitalists in Nigeria; capitalists are those with capital to invest for production. Do we produce here? I look at Nigeria and ask what are we doing here? Do we really want to be a country? What is important is how do we change this country?

“We’re all hungry, all of us are. If you’re not hungry, I’m. For us, the opposition, if you want us to remove the man in power, we can remove him from this power.

“In Nigeria, there are no capitalist ideas among the politicians; it’s about sharing.”

Citing instances when he joined protests in the past, Amaechi said with the help of the opposition, Tinubu can be removed from office during the 2027 presidential election.

He said that Nigerians are the problems because they “do nothing” when government policies truncate the standard of living, referencing the time fuel prices went up despite citizens’ protests.