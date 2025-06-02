Nigerian Army Kills Over 20 Bandits In Air Strike; Five Vigilantes Dead

The Nigerian Army has reportedly killed over 20 bandits in a well coordinated airstrike in Maraya and Wabi villages, Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that the airstrike, which took place on Saturday, was part of a larger counterinsurgency operation aimed at curbing banditry in the region.

However, the operation also led to the deaths of five vigilante members who failed to comply with the military’s withdrawal orders.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the airstrike was followed by a ground exploitation mission conducted by troops of Operation Fansan Yanma on June 1.

The mission confirmed the neutralisation of more than 20 bandits, as well as the destruction of several motorcycles and other equipment used by the bandits.

“Unfortunately, five vigilante members were killed, while two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. A few others sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation,” Zagazola Makama reported.

The leader of the vigilante group has taken full responsibility for the casualties, acknowledging that some members ignored orders to withdraw from the outskirts of the village before the airstrike took place.

“He admitted that despite being informed of the imminent air operation, some of the vigilante youths insisted on pursuing the fleeing bandits and were still within the target area when the aircraft struck,” the publication added.