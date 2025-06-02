NARD Issues 4-Week Ultimatum To Govt To Meet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has provided the federal government with a four-week period to fulfil all of its outstanding requests.

Nevertheless, the association did not specify the repercussions should the government fail to respond within this timeframe.

This decision was articulated in a communique released following NARD’s May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Scientific Conference, which took place from Monday, May 26 to Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Villa Hotel, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The meeting, one of the association’s mandated gatherings, was centred around the theme “The Medical Profession: Policies, Politics, and Future Prospects”, featuring a keynote address by Dr. Philip Ugbodaga, Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, located in Benin City, Edo State.

According to the communique, “The OGM gives the National Officers’ Committee the next four weeks to continue engagement with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the above demands, after which the NEC will reappraise the situation.”

Among NARD’s key demands are:

Immediate payment of arrears from the 25/35% upward revision of the CONMESS salary structure and other outstanding salaries.

Full implementation of consequential adjustments to the 2019 and 2024 minimum wage on basic salaries and allowances, along with accrued arrears.

Expedited disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

Completion of the 2023/2024 Accoutrement Allowance arrears by the federal government and Chief Medical Directors (CMDs).

Inclusion of resident doctors in the payment of specialist allowances.

Regularisation and full remuneration of locum doctors.

Prompt resolution of welfare issues affecting doctors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC).

Engagement with the Federal Ministry of Health for sustainable employment practices to curb brain drain.

Improved welfare packages for doctors and healthcare workers in state hospitals and training institutions.

The statement, endorsed by Dr. Osundara Tope (President), Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola (Secretary-General), and Dr. Amobi Omoha (Public and Social Secretary), conveyed disappointment regarding the persistent underpayment of doctors over the past 16 years due to inadequate salary adjustments, which contravenes the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Additionally, it criticised the omission of resident doctors from receiving specialist allowances and highlighted the concerning shortage of medical personnel in numerous hospitals.

“The OGM vehemently denounces the ongoing and relentless casualisation and resulting inadequate compensation of doctors by the chief executives of tertiary hospitals,” the statement declared.

The association pointed out the protracted delay in addressing welfare matters at OAUTHC, including the non-disbursement of March 2024 salaries and the 7–14 months’ salary arrears owed to residents and medical officers.

In spite of the issues raised, NARD recognised the initiatives of the federal government, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, IPPIS, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria in tackling the backlog of the MRTF from 2022 to 2024. It also praised the ongoing advancements in the processing of the 2025 MRTF.