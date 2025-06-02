Lagos Ward Councilor Dies

The Councillor for Ward A in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon. Sunday Adewale Omofojoye, has passed away.

Reports indicate that Omofojoye died on Saturday evening at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was receiving medical care.

Although the exact cause of his death has not yet been established, sources have indicated that he had been receiving treatment prior to his passing.

Naija News reports that his death comes just a month before the end of his second term in office, which was scheduled to conclude in July.

The Oworonshoki community, which he served with unwavering dedication, is in mourning for a leader who was widely seen as committed and approachable.

Condolences have been flooding in through social media and local forums, with tributes emphasising his influence and commitment.

Confirming the sad development, the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Barr Moyo Ogunlewe, described the deceased as a dedicated and highly valued legislator who contributed immensely to the development of the area.

“I express my deepest condolences on the passing of Honourable Sunday Adewale Omofojoye, Councillor representing Oworonsoki Ward A on the Kosofe Local Government Legislative Council.

“Honourable Omofojoye was a dedicated and highly valued legislator whose contributions to our council’s development were significant. Our sympathies extend to his family, the constituents of Oworonsoki Ward A, his colleagues on the Legislative Council, and the entire APC Kosofe family,” Ogunlewe wrote on his official 𝕏 handle.